Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final

Helen Housby starred as England claimed a 54-44 win.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 04 August 2022 22:43
Helen Housby starred as England hammered New Zealand 54-44 (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Helen Housby starred as England hammered New Zealand 54-44 (Isaac Parkin/PA)
(PA Wire)

England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.

England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.

The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage game.

Any suggestions England might wish to swerve a last-four slot against Australia – who they beat  52-51 in dramatic fashion on the Gold Coast four years ago – were swiftly ended as they surged in front with a performance underpinned by 37-year-old goal keeper Geva Mentor.

Recommended

Mentor repelled the threat of New Zealand goal shooter Grace Nweke, 17 years her junior, throughout a hard-fought contest with the Silver Ferns star finishing with 23 goals from her 29 attempts.

In contrast, Eleanor Cardwell top-scored for England with 26 goals from her own 29 attempts, with Helen Housby just three goals behind.

The manner of their win over New Zealand – who beat them in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool – will give England no fear when they head into their last-four clash on Saturday afternoon.

New Zealand will face the Jamaicans, who trailed by six goals heading into the final quarter against Australia but hit back to claim a famous victory and reach the semi-finals as Group A winners.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in