England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final
Helen Housby starred as England claimed a 54-44 win.
England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.
England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.
The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage game.
Any suggestions England might wish to swerve a last-four slot against Australia – who they beat 52-51 in dramatic fashion on the Gold Coast four years ago – were swiftly ended as they surged in front with a performance underpinned by 37-year-old goal keeper Geva Mentor.
Mentor repelled the threat of New Zealand goal shooter Grace Nweke, 17 years her junior, throughout a hard-fought contest with the Silver Ferns star finishing with 23 goals from her 29 attempts.
In contrast, Eleanor Cardwell top-scored for England with 26 goals from her own 29 attempts, with Helen Housby just three goals behind.
The manner of their win over New Zealand – who beat them in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool – will give England no fear when they head into their last-four clash on Saturday afternoon.
New Zealand will face the Jamaicans, who trailed by six goals heading into the final quarter against Australia but hit back to claim a famous victory and reach the semi-finals as Group A winners.
