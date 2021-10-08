Rashford gets honorary doctorate, Klopp’s anniversary – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 8.

Football

Marcus Rashford was going back to where it all began.

Rashford received his honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester in the company of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sam Fender celebrated Newcastle’s takeover by appearing on TV in a classic Newcastle tracksuit – and Ant and Dec approved!

A new era at St James’ Park began.

Liverpool marked Jurgen Klopp’s six-year anniversary of joining the club.

Andros Townsend was revelling in success.

Happy birthday Ben White.

Mat Ryan was enjoying a record Australian victory.

Gridiron

The Los Angeles Rams enjoyed victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Hockey

Birthday celebrations all round

Cricket

The Barmy Army were having fun with Tim Paine.

Graeme Swann put a different spin on England’s contract announcement.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was aware of a tough weekend ahead at the Turkish Grand Prix.

A “big” bee interrupted Daniel Ricciardo’s interview.

Lando Norris finished sixth in Friday practice.

A new helmet for the young Brit.

Charles Leclerc was in positive mood after free practice.