Andy Murray loses wedding ring, Newcastle saga over – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 7.

Football

Ant and Dec must have heard about Newcastle’s impending takeover…

….which was later completed.

Kieran Trippier had a new role.

Claudio Ranieri introduced himself to new Watford signing Nicolas Nkoulou.

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrated his birthday.

The Three Lions were in good spirits.

As were Wales.

Arsenal helped out Jack Wilshere.

Tennis

Andy Murray lost his wedding ring.

Boxing

Tyson Fury looked the part for his press conference.

Jake Paul sent a proposal to Tommy Fury.

Cricket

Ben Stokes wished his wife a happy birthday.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was rocking some new threads.

Max Verstappen had a new-look Red Bull ahead of this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix.

Romain Grosjean was feeling the need for speed.

Rugby League

Workington had a shock at breakfast.