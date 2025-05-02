Super League stars excited for return of Magic Weekend to Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Super League stars are relishing the return of Magic Weekend to what is fast becoming its spiritual home at St James’ Park in Newcastle this weekend.

The future of the popular two-day, six-match format appeared to be under threat this time last year amid an ill-conceived sojourn to Elland Road.

But top-flight clubs seem to have convinced the sport’s previously sceptical media partners IMG of the importance of the event, which now looks to have secured its permanent place on the calendar for the foreseeable future.

Its revival has been welcomed by Warrington centre Toby King, whose side will reprise their recent Las Vegas clash against defending champions Wigan in the second match on Sunday.

“It’s so good that 60,000 rugby league fans come up to Newcastle and make it party weekend,” King told the PA news agency.

“We’ve had it in other places but there’s just something special about Newcastle and St James’ Park. Personally I’d be happy for it to stay here for the next 10 years.

IMG’s initial blueprint for the future of the sport failed to find a place for Magic Weekend, which has been a domestic fixture since it was first staged in 2007 and is one of the few English initiatives subsequently copied by Australia’s all-consuming NRL.

But the sheer weight of enthusiasm appears to have succeeded in shifted opinion, with a number of other new cities, including Nottingham, Dublin and possibly even Paris, mooted as potential future hosts.

For King, a former Ireland international, the prospect of taking the event to Ireland is a delicious prospect, but the most important thing is to ensure the sport is showcased outside its traditional heartland.

“If you throw Dublin in there then boom, I’m there straight away,” laughed King.

“That would be brilliant, but what matters is that they take it anywhere that isn’t on the M62. I’ve heard rumours of everywhere from Dublin to Barcelona to France, but if it’s staying in England then Newcastle is perfect.”

Super League leaders Hull KR will be strongly favoured to stretch the gap at the top of the table when they face crisis club Salford in the second match on Saturday, after the opener between Leigh and Catalans.

St Helens face Leeds on Saturday evening, while Sunday’s schedule features pointless Huddersfield taking on Hull FC, Wigan’s high-profile showdown with Warrington, and a local derby-on-tour between Castleford and Wakefield.

Wigan hooker Kruise Leeming echoed King’s support for Newcastle as a venue and believes it is so good for the sport that they should roll out a second one each season.

“They should go for two Magic Weekends next year,” Leeming told the PA news agency.

“I think it’s a great success, the tickets that get sold over the weekend, the eyes we get on the sport and everything about the occasion is great.

“I think we’ve got ambitious owners in the league that want to push for more big occasions – more Vegas, more Magic Weekends, and that type of feel can only be good for the sport.

“I’m proud that I’ve had the chance to play in all these prestigious stadiums with so much history. Anybody who wants to take that away, in my opinion, is propelling the game in the wrong direction.”