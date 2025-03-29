Watch live: Newcastle United fans celebrate club’s historic EFL cup win amid open bus parade
Watch live as 150,000 Newcastle United fans are expected to gather in the city to celebrate the side's historic victory in the EFL Cup, with players marking the end of a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy with an open bus parade.
The Magpies won the title after defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final, which took place at Wembley earlier this month.
The bus will leave St James' Park at around 4:30pm, before arriving at Town Moor at 5pm.
Speaking to Sky Sports following his team's win on 19 March, Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes said it was "all for these fans".
"It's all for these fans. They deserve everything. When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in history.
"We can now say we are the champions again," he said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments