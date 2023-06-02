Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England rock bucket hats at Lord’s – Friday’s sporting social

Neymar hung out with Lewis Hamilton and Naomi Osaka shared a pregnancy update.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 02 June 2023 17:47
Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum watched on at Lord’s (John Walton/PA)
Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum watched on at Lord’s (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 2.

Cricket

England set a new trend.

Recommended

Football

James Maddison reacted to Leicester’s demotion.

A weekend of finals.

Bastian Schweinsteiger remembered Bayern Munich’s treble-winning season of 2012-13.

Formula One

Neymar hung out with Lewis Hamilton.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka shared a pregnancy update.

Boxing

Recommended

Tony Bellew was taking some swings.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in