Green Bay Packers snatch 40-40 tie with Dallas Cowboys in overtime

The Green Bay Packers landed a field goal as time ran out in overtime to snatch a 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboys after the lead changed hands seven times.

Brandon McManus found the target from 34 yards to secure the second-highest scoring tie in NFL history, replying to Brandon Aubrey’s effort from 22 yards earlier in overtime.

The Packers had opened a 13-0 lead in the first half when Jordan Love twice found Romeo Doubs for short-range touchdowns, but the Cowboys returned a deflected extra point attempt for a two-point score to get on the board.

Dak Prescott ran in from two yards and then found George Pickens in the closing seconds of the first half to snatch a 16-13 interval lead.

Josh Jacobs went over from a yard to restore the Packers lead, but Prescott responded with a touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson ahead of a wild final quarter.

The teams swapped touchdowns, Jacobs and Doubs scoring again either side of a Javonte Williams one-yard touchdown run for the Cowboys.

Prescott put the Cowboys ahead 37-34 when he found George Pickens from 28 yards with 43 seconds remaining, but the Packers had time to allow McManus to take the game to overtime as he found the target from 53 yards.

Dublin staged a thriller as the Pittsburgh Steelers warded off the Minnesota Vikings 24-21 in the first NFL regular season game to be played in Ireland.

The Steelers – who were designated the home team – led 21-6 in the final quarter after Kenneth Gainwell ran in two touchdowns and DK Metcalf took a pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers for an 80-yard score.

Chris Boswell’s 33-yard field goal extended the lead to 24-6 with 11 minutes remaining and the Steelers seemed home and dry.

The Vikings produced two touchdowns through Zavier Scott and Jalen Nailor to set up a nail-biting finale in front of a 74,512 crowd at Croke Park.

But Pittsburgh ensured it was a triumphant homecoming for the team owners – the Rooney family’s ancestors emigrated from Ireland to Pennsylvania in the 1840s.

Veteran Rodgers completed an impressive 18 passes from 22 attempts for 200 yards as Pittsburgh’s defence impressed in the closing minutes to secure a third win from four games.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills are the only unbeaten teams remaining after the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts suffered their first losses of the season.

The Bills moved to 4-0 by beating the New Orleans Saints, who are 0-4, 31-19.

James Cook rushed for more than 100 yards for the third straight game and Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2024, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another.

The Eagles won the battle of two unbeaten teams as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were edged out 31-25 in Florida.

Jalen Hurts had more touchdown passes (two) than incompletions (15 of 16) in the first half as the Eagles built a 24-6 lead before the Buccaneers fought back.

The defending Super Bowl champions are off to a 4-0 start for the third time in four seasons and have won 10 straight games, including play-offs, matching the franchise record set last season.

The Colts went down 27-20 to the Los Angeles Rams after leading 20-13 in the fourth quarter.

Matthew Stafford threw for two late touchdowns for the Rams – the second an 88-yard reception by Tutu Atwell – after Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell had fumbled the ball before crossing the goal line to complete a 76-yard touchdown of his own in the third quarter.

Parker Washington returned a punt 87 yards as the Jacksonville Jaguars downed the 49ers 26-21 to move to 3-1 for the first time in 18 seasons.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 37-20.

The Ravens, who slipped to 1-3, also lost quarterback Lamar Jackson to a hamstring injury in the second half.

A blocked field goal in the final minute gave the Chicago Bears a 25-24 win at the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Atlanta Falcons overcame the visiting Washington Commanders 34-27 as Michael Penix Jr completed 20 of 26 passes for 313 yards and threw two touchdowns.

The Houston Texans produced their first shut-out since 2010 with a 26-0 stroll against Tennessee Titans.

Rookie running back Woody Marks shone with 119 total yards and two touchdowns to leave the Titans winless. A grim day was summed up by quarterback Cam Ward completing just 10 passes.

The New England Patriots maintained their pursuit of the Bills in the AFC East by thrashing the Carolina Panthers 42-13 at Gillette Stadium.

Carolina opened the scoring when quarterback Bryce Young connected with tight end Tommy Tremble for a seven-yard touchdown.

But Drake Maye’s Patriots bossed the contest from that point and cornerback Marcus Jones put the icing on the New England cake with an 87-yard touchdown off a punt return.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart impressed on his first start as the New York Giants produced a huge upset against the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers, winning 21-18 at MetLife Stadium.

Dart led a successful 89-yard drive in his first series, and a clever shuffle pass to set up tight end Theo Johnson for his first career touchdown proved decisive.

The Giants’ first win of the season was soured by influential receiver Malik Nabers suffering a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Detroit Lions’ explosive offence blew away the Cleveland Browns’ number one-ranked defence as Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St Brown impressed in a 34-10 win.