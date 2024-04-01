Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis dies suddenly at age of 35

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vontae Davis, the former Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts cornerback, has died suddenly at the age of 35.

His former teams and team-mates came together to play tribute to Davis, a two-time Pro Bowl player in 2014 and 2015, after he was found unresponsive in a Fort Lauderdale residence.

No cause of death has been announced, with the investigating Davie Police Department reportedly suggesting no foul play is suspected.

The Colts, where Davis played between 2012-17, said on X: “We are devastated to hear of Vontae Davis’s passing. He will be deeply missed, and we send our prayers to his family and loved ones.

“He was a standout player in his six seasons with the Horseshoe, but he was an even better team-mate who carried a smile and positive energy every day.”

The Dolphins, who gave him his NFL break after his college football success with Illinois, posted: “We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Those who shared the field with Davis also took to social media with their own marks of respect, with Kenny Moore II declaring: “It hurts to see the news OG. You a legend VD.”

Reggie Wayne, the retired wide receiver and former colleague at Indianapolis, wrote: “Sad Day. It was a pleasure wearing the horseshoe with you homie. Rest easy Champ.”

Davis, brother of Super Bowl winner Vernon, ended his professional career in 2018 by retiring midway through a game for the Bulls.