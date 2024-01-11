Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, an eight-time Super Bowl winner, has parted ways with the New England Patriots, marking an end to one of the most successful American sporting dynasties.

The 71-year-old spent 24 seasons in charge of the Patriots, guiding them to a record six Super Bowl wins as head coach.

Having been part of two Lombardi Trophy wins as as defensive coordinator, Belichick established the New England franchise as the league’s dominant team in partnership with quarterback Tom Brady.

He has tallied the third most wins as a head coach in NFL history, and more playoff victories than any other individual.

Belichick confirmed in a press conference that he and the team had “mutually agreed to part ways. Respect the way players came to work here on a daily basis. So much respect for all the players.

"I'll always be a Patriot. I look forward to coming back here. But at this time, we're going to move on. I'm excited about the future."

While Patriots owner Robert Kraft added: “What Bill accomplished with us will never be replicated and in the salary cap and free agency era, it makes it more extraordinary.”

Under Belichick’s guidance, the Patriots won 17 division titles, including eleven consecutive AFC East crowns between 2009 and 2019.

The veteran coach has also operated as the franchise’s de facto general manager for much of his tenure, repeatedly retooling his teams to establish them as perennial contenders.

Bill Belichick guided the Patriots to six Super Bowl triumphs (Getty Images)

Belichick has struggled to rebuild after the departure of Brady, though, with uncertainty at quarterback a key issue across the last four seasons.

The Patriots finished this season with a 4-13 record while alternating between former first-round pick Mac Jones and back-up Bailey Zappe, finishing fourth in the divison and the worst record in the AFC.

They will pick third in the 2024 NFL Draft with a new head coach and general manager at the helm.

Belichick, meanwhile, is expected to seek another head coaching job with a number of attractive vacancies either already available or expected to come open.

He requires 27 more victories to surpass Don Shula’s 328 wins and secure the NFL record.