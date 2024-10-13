Caleb Williams stars in London as Chicago Bears sweep aside Jacksonville Jaguars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams threw four touchdowns to lead the Chicago Bears to a dominant 35-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The number one pick in the 2024 NFL draft showed exactly why he is so highly regarded after dazzling during the 10th NFL match to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 22-year-old set up tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Keenan Allen for two touchdowns apiece as the Bears claimed their fourth win from six games this season.

Jacksonville came into the match with a season record of 1-4 and were under pressure to get a positive result in front of a crowd of 61,182 in north London.

And the Jags looked set to draw first blood in the opening quarter, only for Bears safety Elijah Hicks to punch the ball out of Gabe Davis’ hands in the end zone to prevent the first touchdown.

However, Jacksonville did take the lead soon after when kicker Cam Little fired over a 30-yard field goal.

The Bears looked for a response and D’Andre Swift made significant yards at the start of the second period to secure a first down, and that set the tone for Chicago to get the first touchdown of the game.

open image in gallery Chicago were convincing winners at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA) ( PA Wire )

Williams broke away from an opponent and picked out Kmet from 31 yards out, and the 25-year-old used his power to shake off a tackler to crash over and help put the Bears 7-3 ahead.

The duo combined again later in the quarter as Kmet’s movement in the end zone proved too good for the Jags defence once more, his second touchdown leaving the Bears 14-3 in front at the midway point of the clash.

Chicago were proving too clinical in offence and left the Jags with no answers as they claimed their third touchdown of the day in the third quarter.

Six-time Pro Bowl receiver Allen, who joined the Bears from the Los Angeles Chargers in March, was picked out by Williams to record his first touchdown for his new employers.

The Jags needed a quick reaction if they were to mount a turnaround and they managed to just that as quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed to Davis for a 21-yard finish.

That reduced Chicago’s lead to 21-10 but veteran Allen steadied any Bears’ nerves as he combined with Williams again to restore his team’s 18-point cushion.

Chicago running back Swift also crashed over from close range before Davis grabbed his second touchdown for the Jags, although it was too little too late to deny the Bears.