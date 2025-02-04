NFL commissioner dismisses 'ridiculous' Chiefs conspiracy claims ahead of Super Bowl
Bizarre suggestions that the two-time defending champions are being favoured by officials have surfaced during their play-off run
The commissioner of the National Football League (NFL) has dismissed the “ridiculous” theory that the Kansas City Chiefs are given favourable treatment by officials.
Bizarre claims have surfaced on social media suggesting that the Chiefs are overly benefitting from contentious calls as they chase an unprecedented third consecutive Lombardi Trophy.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City into Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in New Orleans after steering the team past the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills in the play-offs.
The Chiefs secured a narrow victory in the AFC Championship game as their defence produced a crucial fourth-down stop as Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen was ruled short of the line to gain.
Replays that suggested that Allen may have got the first down fuelled social media conspiracy theories that the Chiefs were being favoured, but Roger Goodell, the NFL’s commissioner, batted away those claims and defended his officials.
“This sort of reminds me a little bit of 'the script', right? That I write the script for the entire season," Goodell said.
"A lot of these theories are things that happen in social media and get life. I think it reflects a lot of the fans passion, and I think it's also is a reminder for us how important officiating is.
"I think the men and women that officiate in the NFL are outstanding. They have the highest possible standards. It's a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously."
Head coach Andy Reid again takes on his former franchise as the Chiefs meet the Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. Kendrick Lamar will perform the half-time show.
