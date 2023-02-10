Damar Hamlin hails Buffalo Bills trainer who administered life-saving CPR

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Damar Hamlin has thanked Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington for saving his life after suffering an on-field cardiac arrest last month.

Hamlin collapsed after a collision during the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals, and Kellington was among the first responders who helped revive him.

“I owe Denny my life, literally,” Hamlin told Good Morning America. “He loves to say he was just doing his job, which is true. That night he was literally the saviour of my life, administering CPR on me.

“If it wasn’t for someone showing up that day with a clear mind and whatever’s going on in their personal life, just to put it aside, and be present in the moment to actually be able to do their job correctly, that’s something I’m truly thankful for and don’t take for granted.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott had previously hailed the role of assistant athletic trainer Kellington.

“For an assistant to find himself at that position and needing to take the action that he did and step up and take charge like he did – and there were others on the field as well – is nothing short of amazing,” McDermott said of Kellington.

“And the courage that took, you talk about a real leader, a real hero in saving Damar’s life and just admire his strength.”

Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix this week ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl to receive the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award.

The Buffalo Bills safety received the award at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday, a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

“One of my favorite quotes: it’s a blessing to be a blessing,” Hamlin said, reading from a brief statement with his parents on stage with him. “With that being said, I plan to never take this position for granted and always have an urgent approach to making a difference in the community where I come from and also communities across the world.”

Hamlin was one of five finalists for the Alan Page Award, which annually recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown. His foundation received $100,000 with the award.

“He is not only an individual who has overcome a tremendous amount, he’s not only a person who reminds us just how dangerous this game is, but also the spirit, the love, the joy, the fraternity of people who play this game,” NFLPA executive director Demaurice Smith said.

Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser received unexpected GoFundMe donations in the days and weeks after he collapsed. Chasing M’s has since raised more than $9m.

“Giving back to my community has always been a part of who I am,” Hamlin said. “I’m thankful for my father, who’s right here behind me, growing up watching him doing community days in our community. I always was waiting on my time when it came.”

Additional reporting by AP