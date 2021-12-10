Demaryius Thomas: Former NFL star and Super Bowl champion dies at 33

Thomas enjoyed a standout career after being a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2010

Sports Staff
Friday 10 December 2021 14:17
Demaryius Thomas enjoyed a standout career with the Denver Broncos

Demaryius Thomas enjoyed a standout career with the Denver Broncos

(Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl winner Demaryius Thomas has passed away at the age of just 33, it has been confirmed.

Thomas, who was set to turn 34 on Christmas Day, was found dead at his home from an apparent medical issue on Thursday night, police confirmed. No foul play is suspected.

Thomas enjoyed a standout NFL career after being a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2010.

He went on to be selected to four Pro Bowls, win a Super Bowl in 2015 and end up second on the franchise's all-time list for yards and touchdowns.

He also played for the Houston Texans and New York Jets.

"We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas," the Broncos said in a statement. "D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

"During nine seasons in Denver, Demaryius established himself as a dominant, record-setting wide receiver who was an instrumental part of two championship runs and our victory in Super Bowl 50. His legacy as a Bronco extended far beyond the playing field as a caring, generous member of our community.

"D.T. loved giving back — especially spending time with children — and impacted countless lives through the Broncos Boys and Girls Club, hospital visits, his annual football camp and many other genuine interactions. Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.

"We have lost an incredible player and a special person in Demaryius Thomas. Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the Thomas family and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss."

