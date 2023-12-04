NFL security guard ejected from game after incident with player

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The head of the Philadelphia Eagles’ security team and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw were both ejected after clashing during the 49ers big win at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 49ers secured a statement victory in an encounter of two of the NFL’s top teams, with Brock Purdy and their array of offensive playmakers impressive in a 42-19 win on the road.

A game that could well serve as an NFC Championship preview was hard-fought throughout, with tempers particularly flaring during the third quarter.

Shortly after the players returned from the half-time interval, Greenlaw forcefully tackled Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith to the sideline, with the officials penalising the linebacker for unneccessary roughness after a bodyslam-style finish.

As the defender rose to his feet, he was swarmed by a number of Eagles players, coaches and other members of staff, including Dom DiSandro, the Philadelphia franchise’s long-time security chief.

A furious DiSandro gestured in the face of Greenlaw, who responded in kind and appeared to make contact with the Eagles staff member.

Greenlaw was ejected for making contact with a non-player, with DiSandro also removed from the sideline by the officials.

“I didn’t get to see it all from where I’m at,” Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers head coach, said. “But when I started hearing people explain it to me and stuff... I just can’t believe someone not involved in a football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guy’s face.

“From what I was told, Dre did it back to him and [I] was told that he kind of mashed him in the face a little bit so he got ejected. But it was a very frustrating play.”

DiSandro has been part of the Eagles organisation since 1999 and is also a senior advisor to Howie Roseman, Philadelphia’s general manager.

Dre Greenlaw’s tackle on DeVonta Smith led to a scuffle (Getty Images)

“I saw Dom get booted — that kind of pissed me off to be honest,” Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata said. “I was just like, ‘Why is he getting kicked off?’ There was so much commotion going on.

“We were trying to ask the refs and the refs weren’t telling us anything. And then I just heard the side judge, ‘Why isn’t he going off?’ I saw him pointing at Dom and I just saw Dom walk off.”

The win lifts the 49ers to 9-3, consolidating their place at the top of the NFC West.

They are also now just a game back from the Eagles (10-2) in the chase to be the conference’s No 1 seed.