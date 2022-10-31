Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown lead dominant Eagles over Steelers

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for four touchdowns and 285 yards in another impressive performance

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 31 October 2022 07:17
Comments
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown (11) catches a touchdown pass against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) (Derik Hamilton/AP)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown (11) catches a touchdown pass against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) (Derik Hamilton/AP)
(AP)

The Philadelphia Eagles eclipsed the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 to extend their undefeated streak to seven games on Sunday.

The Steelers did well to keep up with the Eagles early, but were ultimately unable to contain Philadelphia’s imposing offence.

Wide receiver AJ Brown completed a first-half hat-trick with back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter to blow open a 21-10 lead, before Miles Sanders and Zach Pascal also found the end zone in the second half.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for four touchdowns and 285 yards in another impressive performance, while Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett finished with 191 yards and an intercept.

The New England Patriots took a major step to getting their season back on track with a 22-17 win against their division rivals, the New York Jets.

Recommended

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who was benched in a last-start loss to the Chicago Bears, had a better showing this time around, finishing with 194 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile New York’s Zach Wilson was his own worst enemy, throwing three crucial interceptions in the narrow defeat.

The New Orleans Saints had their best showing of the year, demolishing the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0.

Alvin Kamara picked up two receiving and one rushing touchdown as the Saints bounced back from two-straight losses.

The Miami Dolphins held on to beat the Detroit Lions 31-27, mostly thanks to a scoreless fourth quarter.

Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo was the hero for the Falcons, booting a 41-yard field goal to push them past the Detroit Lions 37-34.

Recommended

The Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders also had close wins, while the Seattle Seahawks eclipsed the New York Giants 27-13.

The Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys rounded out the day’s victors.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in