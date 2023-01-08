Jacksonville Jaguars win AFC South with victory over Tennessee Titans

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South title with a 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans, ending an impressive comeback from finishing last in the past season to making the playoffs.

The Jaguars fought back from a 10-nil deficit in the second quarter, with a 25-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to wide receiver Christian Kirk scoring the first of two touchdowns.

The second, and winning, touchdown was achieved by outside linebacker Josh Allen with an impressive 37-yard fumble return which brought the Jaguars from seven points behind to a four-point win.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 31-13.

It was a momentous game for the Chiefs, who secured the AFC’s top seed, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes set an NFL record for total yards in a season, with 5608.

Ahead of the game, the Chiefs and Raiders held a moment of support for hospitalised Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, with applause and cheers around the Allegiant Stadium.