Former NFL receiver Jordan Shipley in critical condition after accident on his ranch

The former college football star was flown to the hospital after suffering severe burns, family says

Shipley was drafted in the third round in 2010 by Cincinnati and had 79 receptions for 858 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Shipley was drafted in the third round in 2010 by Cincinnati and had 79 receptions for 858 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Former Texas star and NFL receiver Jordan Shipley is in critical condition after an accident on his ranch.

Shipley was operating a machine on the ranch near his hometown of Burnet, Texas, when it caught fire.

He was driven to a hospital and later was taken to Austin on a medical transport flight.

Shipley is in critical, but stable condition, according to a statement from his family.

“The machine he was operating on his ranch caught fire,” his family wrote.

Jordan Shipley of the Cincinnati Bengals poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Cincinnati, Ohio
Jordan Shipley of the Cincinnati Bengals poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Cincinnati, Ohio (NFL via Getty Images)

“Although he managed to get out, it was not before sustaining severe burns on his body in the process.

“He was able to get to one of his workers on the ranch who drove him to the hospital. He was then care-flighted to Austin.”

Shipley, 40, earned Associated Press All-America honors with the Longhorns in 2009. He had 248 career catches in college for 3,191 yards and 33 touchdowns.

He was drafted in the third round in 2010 by Cincinnati and had 79 receptions for 858 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

