Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson has died at the age of 24, after being involved in a car accident overnight on Friday.

Jackson was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of this year’s NFL draft, having impressed for the Oregon Ducks in the 2023 season.

And overnight on Friday (5 July), the American was killed in a car accident in Maryland, where he was born. The Vikings confirmed the news on Saturday.

The franchise said in a statement: “We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident. Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident.”

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell admitted he was “heartbroken” and added: “I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him.

“In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Maryland State Police released a statement which read: “[We] are investigating a fatal crash that claimed three lives this morning in Prince George’s County. The deceased are identified as: Isaiah Hazel, 23, of Upper Marlboro; Khyree Jackson, 24, of Waldorf; and Anthony Lytton Jr, 24, of Upper Marlboro.

“Hazel and Jackson were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. Lytton was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

“All three victims were occupants of a maroon Dodge Charger involved in the crash. Hazel was the driver. Jackson was the front seat passenger and Lytton was seated in the rear of the vehicle.”

The statement added that two other vehicles were involved in the incident: a silver Infiniti Q50 and a silver Chevrolet Impala. Per investigators, it is believed that the driver of the Infiniti “attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed”. While doing so, she struck the other two vehicles. The vehicle containing Jackson then travelled off the road, struck multiple tree stumps, and finally came to a stop.

There were two passengers in the Infiniti, as well as the driver, and none were injured. The Impala contained a driver alone, who was uninjured and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Per Maryland State Police: “Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash.”