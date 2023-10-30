Kirk Cousins injury overshadows Minnesota Vikings NFL victory over Green Bay Packers

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Minnesota Vikings made it three consecutive wins with a 24-10 victory over Green Bay Packers, but celebrations were subdued after head coach Kevin O’Connell revealed he feared quarterback Kirk Cousins might have suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the contest.

Future free agent Cousins, who has never missed an NFL game due to injury, is set to undergo a scan to confirm the diagnosis and was replaced by rookie Jaren Hall, who looks to be Minnesota’s solution for now.

Kirk Cousins suffered an injury (Anthony Souffle/AP) (AP)

There was also bad news for New York Giants, who sent Tyrod Taylor to hospital for further evaluation after he sustained a rib injury in their 13-10 overtime loss to cross-town rivals New York Jets.

The Jets were on the wrong side of a 10-7 deficit with 1:33 remaining in the fourth quarter but were saved by late heroics from Greg Zuerlein, who drew things level with one field goal then booted in the winning points with another in OT.

The Denver Broncos produced the shock of the weekend as they ended the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs’ six-game winning streak.

Russell Wilson had three touchdown passes as the Broncos stopped Patrick Mahomes throwing for a touchdown for the first time in two years as they won 24-9.

The San Francisco 49ers lost for the third straight week – after winning their opening five matches – as they went down 31-18 to the Cincinnati Bengals while Gus Edwards ran for three touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens saw off the Arizona Cardinals 31-24 to move to 6-2.

Miami Dolphins held on to top spot in the AFC East after securing a comfortable 31-17 win over New England Patriots, where cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has recovered from his meniscus injury, made an interception in his season debut.

The AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars extended their winning streak to five with a 20-10 victory over Pittsburgh Steelers, Trevor Lawrence completing 24 of 32 passes for 292 yards.

Carolina Panthers secured their first win of the season as they edged out Houston Texans 15-13 while NFC South rivals New Orleans Saints finished the weekend equal in the win-loss column following their 38-27 victory over Indianapolis Colts.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns despite a niggling knee injury to ensure his side, who now boast a 7-1 record, continue to enjoy their dominance at the top of the NFC East with a 38-31 victory over Washington Commanders.

Dallas Cowboys, second in the NFC East, kept pace with their Pennsylvania division rivals with a decisive 43-20 victory over Los Angeles Rams.

The Seattle Seahawks moved to five wins and two losses with a 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns while the Tennessee Titans beat the Atlanta Falcons 28-23.

Justin Herbert threw for 298 yards and three first-half touchdowns as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Chicago Bears 30-13.