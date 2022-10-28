Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season worsens with loss to Baltimore Ravens

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Baltimore Ravens have snatched a crucial 27-22 road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get their season back on track.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yard and a pair of second-half touchdowns as the visitors recorded their first back-to-back wins to be 5-3 on the season.

The Ravens had 231 total yards on the ground despite running the ball just seven times in the first two quarters, with Jackson completing eight-of-eight passes following the big break.

The 25-year-old was asked after the game if his side were close to firing on all cylinders, replying: “We’re right there, but there’s still room for improvement… the little mistakes we’re still making out there. We change those and I feel the sky is the limit.”

Tom Brady, meanwhile, is now on a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2002, with the Buccaneers notching their fifth defeat in six games to be 3-5.

“We just didn’t play well enough to win,” said the 45-year-old, after being sacked three times and recording one touchdown pass to wide receiver Julio Jones.