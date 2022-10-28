Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season worsens with loss to Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yard and a pair of second-half touchdowns
The Baltimore Ravens have snatched a crucial 27-22 road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get their season back on track.
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yard and a pair of second-half touchdowns as the visitors recorded their first back-to-back wins to be 5-3 on the season.
The Ravens had 231 total yards on the ground despite running the ball just seven times in the first two quarters, with Jackson completing eight-of-eight passes following the big break.
The 25-year-old was asked after the game if his side were close to firing on all cylinders, replying: “We’re right there, but there’s still room for improvement… the little mistakes we’re still making out there. We change those and I feel the sky is the limit.”
Tom Brady, meanwhile, is now on a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2002, with the Buccaneers notching their fifth defeat in six games to be 3-5.
“We just didn’t play well enough to win,” said the 45-year-old, after being sacked three times and recording one touchdown pass to wide receiver Julio Jones.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies