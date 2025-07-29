Raiders star Christian Wilkins cut from NFL team after meeting room kissing incident
A source said the incident, which took place inside a team meeting room, was meant to be ‘playful’ but that the recipient of the kiss had taken offense and reported it to HR
Las Vegas Raiders star Christian Wilkins has been released from the team after being reported to HR after kissing the top of a teammate’s head.
A source told ESPN that the defensive tackle had intended the incident, which took place inside a team meeting room, to be “playful” but that the recipient of the kiss had taken offense.
“We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins and he has been informed of his release from the team,” the Raiders said in a statement shared to social media on Thursday.
“This franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field.”
The teammate had reportedly not been impressed by the incident, which had been reported to HR and investigated internally, ESPN reported.
However, according to the outlet, the kiss incident was not the sole reason that Wilkins was released by the Raiders.
Wilkins, who joined the Raiders in 2024, sustained a foot injury last October and underwent surgery. He was later asked by the team to undergo a second surgery, but declined.
He signed a four-year contract with a $110 million deal with $84.75 million guaranteed, though the release will reportedly cost him the remainder of the contract – around $35 million.
“With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season,” said the Raiders in a press release,” the Raiders statement added.
A non-injury grievance has since been filed on Wilkins’ behalf by the NFL Players Association.
The Raiders declined to comment further on the matter.
Prior to his stint at the Raiders, Wilkins spent the previous five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, with whom he bagged nine sacks in 2023 – a career best.
He also collected 17 tackles, 2 sacks and 6 quarterback hits in just five games in 2024 before undergoing the first surgery for his foot injury.
