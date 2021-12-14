Matthew Stafford inspires Los Angeles Rams to victory over Arizona Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams closed out a 30-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night thanks to veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The former number one draft pick threw for 287 yards and three scores, while wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr each caught a touchdown pass.

Stafford had plenty of protection and time to throw throughout the game, hitting Van Jefferson on a high-arching pass for a 52-yard touchdown which pushed the Rams 20-13 ahead early in the third quarter.

Kupp scored a four-yard touchdown minutes later.

Early in the fourth quarter, Arizona running back James Conner bulldozed through the Rams defence for an eight-yard touchdown to cut the score to 27-20 before Matt Gay kicked a 33-yard field goal to make it 30-20.

The Cardinals missed an opportunity to tie the game in the final seconds after a holding call wiped out a long run by quarterback Kyler Murray who finished the day with the unwelcome statistic of throwing two interceptions which led to Los Angeles scores.

The Cardinals’ (10-3) loss ensures they will have to wait at least a week before they can clinch their first play-off spot since 2015.

The Rams (9-4), meanwhile, looked rejuvenated after their second-straight win, pulling within one game of the Cardinals in the NFC West following a three-game losing streak in November.