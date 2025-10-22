NFL approves sale of New York Giants minority stake to Julia Koch and family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NFL owners have formally approved the sale of a 10 percent stake in the New York Giants to Julia Koch and her family, Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Wednesday.

The team announced, following Goodell's statement at the league's annual fall owners meeting, that the Koch family acquired a minority, non-controlling interest.

This, they added, “will further support the growth of the organization, deepen its community impact, and embrace future opportunities.” The Mara and Tisch families remain the controlling owners, with the organization affirming its leadership structure is unchanged.

John Mara is president and CEO, and Steve Tisch is executive vice president and chairman of the board.

“It was clear during our discussions that Julia and her family understood the importance of this franchise to the Mara and Tisch families and the relationship we have with our fans and community," said Mara, whose family has owned the team since its founding in 1925. "Our discussions were productive, and we are pleased to have them as a part of the New York Giants.”

open image in gallery New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch arrives for NFL owners meetings ( AP Photo/Richard Drew )

Julia Koch, the widow of David Koch, who died in 2019, has a net worth of $81.2 billion, according to Forbes. She and her family last year bought 15% of BSE Global, the company that owns the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and WNBA’s New York Liberty.

The Giants announced in February they had hired Moelis & Co. to explore selling a piece of the team. An agreement was reached in early September but required league approval.

Bloomberg at the time was first to report the Giants deal at a valuation of $10 billion, which would surpass the then-North American professional record $6.05 billion Josh Harris’ group paid to buy the Washington Commanders from former owner Dan Snyder in 2023.

“My family and I are honored to join the Giants organization, a storied franchise with deep roots in New York,” Koch said. “We look forward to supporting the Mara and Tisch families to advance the team’s continued success and appreciate the partnership with two great families.”

Owners also approved the sale of minority stakes in the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the votes were not announced.