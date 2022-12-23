Zach Wilson endures Jets nightmare as Jaguars continue late resurgence

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Jacksonville Jaguars stretched their win-streak to three and kept their season alive with a 19-3 victory over the New York Jets.

After both teams got on the scoreboard with a field goal in the first quarter, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit the accelerator in the second, running in for a touchdown before guiding the Jaguars to two more field goals in the second half.

Lawrence finished with 229 passing yards and 51 rushing, while his opposition counterpart Zach Wilson had a nightmare outing.

The Jets quarterback was sacked three times and threw for 92 yards and an interception before being benched in the third quarter.

The win keeps Jacksonville neck-and-neck with the Tennessee Titans in the race for the AFC South title.