NFL Draft 2023: UK start time, pick order and how to watch on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The NFL Draft relocates to a new city in 2023 as Kansas City prepares to host the annual three-day spectacular.

259 of the best college players in the country will find out their NFL destinations over a weekend that promises plenty of surprises.

Little appears certain ahead of Thursday’s first round, including in the top ten, where four coveted quarterbacks could lead to trade activity as franchises try to find their answer at the most important position in the sport.

The Carolina Panthers have already made a major move, trading up to number one overall to have their pick of the quartet.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft will be held over three days: Thursday 27 April (Round One), Friday 28 April (Rounds Two and Three) and Saturday 29 April (Rounds Four-to-Seven) This year’s event will be held outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

In the United Kingdom, the start times are as follows:

First round: 1am BST, Friday 28 April

Second and third rounds: 12am BST, Saturday 29 April

Fourth round onwards: 5pm BST, Saturday 29 April

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the NFL Draft live on Sky Sports - coverage of the first round begins at 1am BST on Friday 28 April on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. Coverage of the second and third round begins at 12am on Saturday 29 April on the same channels, while coverage of day three of the draft begins at 5pm later that day.

Subscribers can stream the coverage via Sky Go, while NFL Game Pass users can also watch every pick.

What is the pick order for the first round?

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13) New York Jets

14) New England Patriots

15) Green Bay Packers

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

24) Jacksonville Jaguars

25) New York Giants

26) Dallas Cowboys

27) Buffalo Bills

28) Cincinnati Bengals

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30) Philadelphia Eagles

31) Kansas City Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first round pick as punishment for breaching the NFL’s anti-tampering rules.

How many players will be drafted?

259 players will be drafted across the three days. The Houston Texans are currently scheduled to make the last selection.