Shedeur Sanders slides out of first round of NFL draft as Jacksonville Jaguars make shock trade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Highly-touted quarterback Shedeur Sanders slid out of the first round of the NFL draft in a shock fall for the Colorado prospect.

Sanders had been considered a possible top-five pick after a standout college career playing under his father, Dallas Cowboys legend Deion Sanders, with the Buffaloes, but went unselected on Thursday night after tumbling down draft boards in recent weeks.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward was, as widely expected, selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans, while two-way superstar Travis Hunter, a teammate of Sanders at Colorado, was picked second after a surprise draft-day trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

open image in gallery Cam Ward (right) was selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"We all didn't expect this of course, but I feel like with God, anything's possible, everything's possible," Sanders said in a video posted on YouTube on Thursday night. "I don't think this happened for no reason.

“All this is, is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn't have happened, but we understand we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We're going to be happy regardless."

The Jaguars swapped up three picks with the Cleveland Browns to secure the unique Heisman Trophy winner Hunter, with the 21-year-old expected to attempt to play both cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL.

The New York Giants were another team on the move, with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll trading back into round one to snare Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No 25 having earlier selected pass-rusher Abdul Carter in the top five.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, where he will play under new head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll previously got the best out of a bruising back in Marshawn Lynch, and revealed on draft night that he had taken a call from the now-retired runner expressing his excitement about Jeanty’s potential.

"Marshawn's one of those backs I've looked up to," Jeanty said. "Breaking tackles and making plays down the field, there are some similarities."

open image in gallery Ashton Jeanty will take his talents to Las Vegas ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Ward and Dart were the only quarterbacks taken in a class perceived by most to be short on elite talent in comparison to other years.

Sanders remains on the board at the top of the second round with the Browns, in need of a quarterback, on the clock at No 33 overall. The New Orleans Saints at No 40 could be another possible landing spot with Derek Carr’s situation with the team uncertain.

Among the other highly-ranked prospects left on the board are Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, who has faced concerns over injury and a possible lack of speed, Marshall defensive end Mike Green and South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.

Rounds two and three will be held in Green Bay on Friday night, before the draft concludes with rounds four-to-seven on Saturday.

NFL draft round one

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Cleveland Browns): Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

5. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Mizzou

8. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

9. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

10. Chicago Bears: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

11. San Francisco 49ers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

12. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

16. Arizona Cardinals: Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

20. Denver Broncos: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

23. Green Bay Packers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

24. Minnesota Vikings: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

25. New York Giants (via Houston Texans): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

26. Atlanta Falcons (via Los Angeles Rams): James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

27. Baltimore Ravens: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

28. Detroit Lions: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

29. Washington Commanders: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

30. Buffalo Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

31. Philadelphia Eagles (via Kansas City Chiefs): Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

32. Kansas City Chiefs (via Philadelphia Eagles): Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State