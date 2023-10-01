Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

How to watch NFL games in the US and UK

Everything you need to know as the NFL season continues

Sport Staff
Sunday 01 October 2023 14:40
Comments
Week 1 NFL Preview: Detroit Lions Excited for Thursday Night Opening Kickoff Opportunity

The new NFL season has kicked off and all roads lead to Super Bowl LVIII – the first, and probably not the last, to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Jets suffered a devastating blow after Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury just four snaps into his debut, while it’s been a slow start for Sean Payton on his return to the league with the Denver Broncos.

After 23 seasons, this will be the first since Tom Brady has retired from the sport, so it will be a new era for young quarterbacks, including last season’s MVP and Lombardi Trophy winner Patrick Mahomes.

32 teams compete in eight divisions in 272 across 18 weeks to try and make the play-offs and set up a trip to the Super Bowl next February.

Week four fixtures (times BST)

Recommended

Friday 15 September

01:15 Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers on Sky Sports

Sunday 1 October

14:30 Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars on ITV

18:00 Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills on Sky Sports

18:00 Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers

18:00 Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears

18:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

18:00 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans

18:00 Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts

18:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

18:00 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

18:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans

21:05 Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

21:25 New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys on Sky Sports

21:25 Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers

Monday 2 October

01:20 Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets on Sky Sports

Tuesday 3 October

01:15 Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants on Sky Sports

How to watch in the US

For viewers in the US, the games are on NFL+, Fox Sports, Paramount+, ESPN, NBC Sports on Peacock, Thursday Night Football on Amazon, Telemundo Deportes and more.

VisitorHomeTV channel and start time (US)
LionsPackersThursday 8:15 pm ET, Amazon Prime
FalconsJaguars9.30 a.m. ET, ESPN+
DolphinsBills1 p.m. ET, CBS
VikingsPanthers1 p.m. ET, FOX
Broncos Bears1 p.m. ET, CBS
Ravens Browns1 p.m. ET, CBS
Steelers Texans1 p.m. ET, CBS
Rams Colts1 p.m. ET, FOX
Buccaneers Saints1 p.m. ET, FOX
Commanders Eagles1 p.m. ET, FOX
Bengals Titans1 p.m. ET, FOX
Raiders Chargers4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Patriots Cowboys4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Cardinals 49ers4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Chiefs Jets8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Seahawks GiantsMon 10/2, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

How to watch in the UK

Viewers in the UK can catch select games on Sky Sports NFL. There is also RedZone on Sunday evenings which has a full round of live updates from matches across the country, as most matches take place then. After Sky Sports’ two allocated games, fans can watch the rest of the week’s games on DAZN, which has the rights to NFL Game Pass this season, which is available for £151 for the season, or in four £37.75 installments. Every Monday Night Football will also be shown live from 1 am on Channel 5.

Get NFL Game Pass here

Here’s the week four schedule :

Friday 29 September

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

NFL - Week 4, Sky Sports NFL (01:15), Sky Sports Main Event (01:15)

Sunday 1 October

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL - Week 4, ITV1 (14:30)

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

NFL - Week 4, Sky Sports NFL (18:00)

New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys

NFL - Week 4, Sky Sports NFL (21:25)

Monday 2 October

Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets

NFL - Week 4, Sky Sports NFL (01:20)

Tuesday 3 October

Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants

NFL - Week 4, Sky Sports NFL (01:15)

Recommended

Find the latest odds on the NFL here

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the NFL then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in