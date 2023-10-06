How to watch NFL games in the US and UK
Everything you need to know as the NFL season continues
The new NFL season has kicked off and all roads lead to Super Bowl LVIII – the first, and probably not the last, to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The Jets suffered a devastating blow after Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury just four snaps into his debut, while it’s been a slow start for Sean Payton on his return to the league with the Denver Broncos.
After 23 seasons, this will be the first since Tom Brady has retired from the sport, so it will be a new era for young quarterbacks, including last season’s MVP and Lombardi Trophy winner Patrick Mahomes.
32 teams compete in eight divisions in 272 across 18 weeks to try and make the play-offs and set up a trip to the Super Bowl next February.
Week four fixtures (times BST)
Friday 15 September
01:15 Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers on Sky Sports
Sunday 1 October
14:30 Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars on ITV
18:00 Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills on Sky Sports
18:00 Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers
18:00 Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears
18:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns
18:00 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans
18:00 Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts
18:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints
18:00 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles
18:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans
21:05 Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers
21:25 New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys on Sky Sports
21:25 Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers
Monday 2 October
01:20 Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets on Sky Sports
Tuesday 3 October
01:15 Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants on Sky Sports
How to watch in the US
For viewers in the US, the games are on NFL+, Fox Sports, Paramount+, ESPN, NBC Sports on Peacock, Thursday Night Football on Amazon, Telemundo Deportes and more.
|Visitor
|Home
|TV channel and start time (US)
|Lions
|Packers
|Thursday 8:15 pm ET, Amazon Prime
|Falcons
|Jaguars
|9.30 a.m. ET, ESPN+
|Dolphins
|Bills
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Vikings
|Panthers
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Broncos
|Bears
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Ravens
|Browns
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Steelers
|Texans
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Rams
|Colts
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Buccaneers
|Saints
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Commanders
|Eagles
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Bengals
|Titans
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Raiders
|Chargers
|4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
|Patriots
|Cowboys
|4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
|Cardinals
|49ers
|4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
|Chiefs
|Jets
|8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
|Seahawks
|Giants
|Mon 10/2, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
How to watch in the UK
Viewers in the UK can catch select games on Sky Sports NFL. There is also RedZone on Sunday evenings which has a full round of live updates from matches across the country, as most matches take place then. After Sky Sports’ two allocated games, fans can watch the rest of the week’s games on DAZN, which has the rights to NFL Game Pass this season, which is available for £151 for the season, or in four £37.75 installments. Every Monday Night Football will also be shown live from 1 am on Channel 5.
Here’s the week four schedule :
Friday 29 September
Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers
NFL - Week 4, Sky Sports NFL (01:15), Sky Sports Main Event (01:15)
Sunday 1 October
Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL - Week 4, ITV1 (14:30)
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills
NFL - Week 4, Sky Sports NFL (18:00)
New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys
NFL - Week 4, Sky Sports NFL (21:25)
Monday 2 October
Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets
NFL - Week 4, Sky Sports NFL (01:20)
Tuesday 3 October
Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants
NFL - Week 4, Sky Sports NFL (01:15)
