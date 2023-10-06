How to watch NFL games in the US and UK

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The new NFL season has kicked off and all roads lead to Super Bowl LVIII – the first, and probably not the last, to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Jets suffered a devastating blow after Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury just four snaps into his debut, while it’s been a slow start for Sean Payton on his return to the league with the Denver Broncos.

After 23 seasons, this will be the first since Tom Brady has retired from the sport, so it will be a new era for young quarterbacks, including last season’s MVP and Lombardi Trophy winner Patrick Mahomes.

32 teams compete in eight divisions in 272 across 18 weeks to try and make the play-offs and set up a trip to the Super Bowl next February.

Week four fixtures (times BST)

Friday 15 September

01:15 Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers on Sky Sports

Sunday 1 October

14:30 Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars on ITV

18:00 Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills on Sky Sports

18:00 Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers

18:00 Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears

18:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

18:00 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans

18:00 Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts

18:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

18:00 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

18:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans

21:05 Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

21:25 New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys on Sky Sports

21:25 Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers

Monday 2 October

01:20 Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets on Sky Sports

Tuesday 3 October

01:15 Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants on Sky Sports

How to watch in the US

For viewers in the US, the games are on NFL+, Fox Sports, Paramount+, ESPN, NBC Sports on Peacock, Thursday Night Football on Amazon, Telemundo Deportes and more.

Visitor Home TV channel and start time (US) Lions Packers Thursday 8:15 pm ET, Amazon Prime Falcons Jaguars 9.30 a.m. ET, ESPN+ Dolphins Bills 1 p.m. ET, CBS Vikings Panthers 1 p.m. ET, FOX Broncos Bears 1 p.m. ET, CBS Ravens Browns 1 p.m. ET, CBS Steelers Texans 1 p.m. ET, CBS Rams Colts 1 p.m. ET, FOX Buccaneers Saints 1 p.m. ET, FOX Commanders Eagles 1 p.m. ET, FOX Bengals Titans 1 p.m. ET, FOX Raiders Chargers 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS Patriots Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Cardinals 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Chiefs Jets 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Seahawks Giants Mon 10/2, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

How to watch in the UK

Viewers in the UK can catch select games on Sky Sports NFL. There is also RedZone on Sunday evenings which has a full round of live updates from matches across the country, as most matches take place then. After Sky Sports’ two allocated games, fans can watch the rest of the week’s games on DAZN, which has the rights to NFL Game Pass this season, which is available for £151 for the season, or in four £37.75 installments. Every Monday Night Football will also be shown live from 1 am on Channel 5.

