Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez arrested and hospitalised after Indianapolis stabbing

Sanchez, who currently works as an analyst for Fox Sports, was arrested for his role in the incident and is in a stable condition in hospital

Flo Clifford
Sunday 05 October 2025 08:48 BST
Mark Sanchez was stabbed in Indianapolis on Saturday
Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed during a fight in Indianapolis on Saturday, and was arrested for his part in the altercation.

Indianapolis police charged him with battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.

The 38-year-old, who currently works as an analyst for Fox Sports, was in Indianapolis to cover Sunday’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders.

A statement from Indianapolis police said two men were in a “physical disturbance” in downtown Indianapolis around 12:30 a.m., with one receiving stab wounds and the other cuts.

Police said the fight was “an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence”. The other man’s name was not released.

The second man told police he was making a food delivery when Sanchez took issue with where he was parked and became aggressive, according to a report on the Fox59 local TV station. The driver said he tried unsuccessfully to defend himself with pepper spray before stabbing Sanchez, Fox59 reported. The account could not be confirmed by Reuters.

Sanchez is still in hospital and was not booked in the county jail, police said in a statement, adding that final decisions on charges will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sanchez played 10 seasons in the NFL, starting with the New York Jets for five years before short stints with several other franchises. He has not played in the National Football League since 2018.

After retiring he began a broadcasting career with ESPN before moving to Fox Sports in 2021.

Fox Sports said: “Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition.

“We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support.”

“Sending our thoughts and love to Mark Sanchez and his family. Hoping for a speedy recovery, 6,” said the Jets, referencing his jersey number.

Reuters

