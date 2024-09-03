How to watch NFL games in the US and UK

Support truly

The NFL returns with 32 teams again vying for a place in Super Bowl LIX at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, go in search of an unprecedented third consecutive Lombardi Trophy after retaining their crown in Las Vegas earlier this year.

After their near miss, the San Francisco 49ers could again contend, while the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans are among a clutch of teams on the rise.

But a long season contested over 18 weeks will see plenty of twists and turns before the play-offs even begin.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the NFL season?

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season begins on Thursday 5 September, kicking off 18 weeks of regular season play that concludes on 5 January 2025. Each team will play 17 games with one bye week, with 14 teams in each conference making the play-offs.

Super Bowl LIX will be on 9 February 2025.

How can I watch it in the US?

For viewers in the US, the games can be streamed via NFL+, Fox Sports, Paramount+, ESPN, NBC Sports on Peacock, Thursday Night Football on Amazon, Telemundo Deportes and more. Traditional broadcasts will continue on CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN/ABC, while Netflix will exclusively show two games on Christmas Day as part of a three-year deal.

NFL Week 1 US TV schedule (all times Eastern)

Thursday, Sept. 5

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 8.20pm | NBC

Friday, Sept. 6

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (São Paulo, Brazil), 8.15pm | Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 8

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 1pm | FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills, 1pm | CBS

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1pm | FOX

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1pm | CBS

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1pm | CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 1pm | CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1pm | FOX

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1pm | FOX

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4.05pm | CBS

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 4.05 pm | CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, 4.25 pm | FOX

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4.25 pm | FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 8.20 pm | NBC

Monday, Sept. 9

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers, 8.15 pm | ESPN, ABC

How can I watch in the UK?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch selected games each week on Sky Sports and the Sky Go streaming service, with two games shown on Sunday evening alongside the marquee night game each Thursday, Sunday and Monday. The broadcaster will also continue to show Redzone on Sky Sports Mix, covering the action from all other games on Sunday.

Every Monday Night Football will also be shown live on Channel 5, while all other games will be available via DAZN’s NFL Game Pass.

Here are the games selected by Sky to be shown in Week 1 (all times BST):

Thursday Night Football: Ravens at Chiefs 1.20am (FRIDAY)

NFL Sao Paulo game: Packers at Eagles 1.15am (SATURDAY)

Steelers at Falcons: 6.pm (SUNDAY)

Cowboys at Browns: 9.25pm (SUNDAY)

Sunday Night Football: Rams at Lions 1.20am (MONDAY)

Monday Night Football: Jets at 49ers 1.15am (TUESDAY)

