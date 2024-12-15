Patrick Mahomes sparks Kansas City Chiefs fears after injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced off with an apparent ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl champions’ 21-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

With his team leading by 14 points, Mahomes came down awkwardly from a jump and got caught underneath two opposition players and limped to the sidelines after a pause.

Mahomes had gone 19-of-38 for 159 yards and two touchdowns before he was replaced by Carson Wentz.

The Chiefs had already secured their play-off spot and clinched the AFC West title, but are still pushing for top seeding in the post-season.

Jets wide receiver Davante Adams became the 12th player to reach 100 career touchdown catches in the third quarter of their 32-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 31-year-old once again linked up with quarterback Aaron Rodgers to give his side a 17-16 lead following Anders Carlson’s extra point.

It was also the 80th TD Adams has caught from Rodgers, who went 16-for-30 with three touchdowns, while running back Breece Hall scored the decisive TD with just over a minute remaining.

The Washington Commanders staved off a late New Orleans surge to claim a narrow 20-19 victory over the Saints.

The Commanders held a 14-0 advantage at half time, but two Blake Grupe field goals and Foster Moreau’s touchdown had drawn the hosts within one in the last second.

Washington clung on to victory after forcing an incompletion on the two-point conversion.

The Baltimore Ravens edged closer to a play-off berth after securing a 35-14 victory over the New York Giants.

Tight end Mark Andrews made franchise history when he caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson, his 48th career touchdown good for the most in Ravens history.

It was an excellent outing for Jackson, who posted passing yards and five touchdowns and was 21-of-25 passing.

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, later ruled out with a concussion, left the contest in the first half and was replaced by Tim Boyle.

There was also a scare for the Miami Dolphins after wide receiver Grant DuBose was taken off on a stretcher in their 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans.

The 23-year-old was knocked out after taking a big hit in the third quarter, and was later taken to hospital after staff were seen cutting off his jersey on the field.

A post to the club’s official account on X revealed DuBose had been ruled out with a head injury but was in stable condition and being evaluated.

The Cincinnati Bengals forced six turnovers as they claimed a 37-27 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Starting quarterback Will Levis was removed in the third quarter after throwing a pick-six for his third interception and was replaced by Mason Rudolph.

The Carolina Panthers were officially eliminated from play-off contention following a 30-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Panthers committed four turnovers and allowed 211 rushing yards, while Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle ran for a career-best 149 yards and 25 carries.