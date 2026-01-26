Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Super Bowl 60 is poised to deliver a compelling rematch as the New England Patriots prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks.

The highly anticipated clash, featuring two formidable defences, a second-year head coach against a seasoned veteran, and a pair of quarterbacks with contrasting journeys, is scheduled for 8 February at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Patriots, led by quarterback Drake Maye and coach Mike Vrabel, are making their first Super Bowl appearance since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick secured their sixth championship seven years ago.

New England, now seeking a record seventh Super Bowl victory, earned their spot by defeating the Denver Broncos 10-7 in the AFC Championship game, marking their 12th trip to the NFL’s showpiece event.

Maye, a finalist for AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, scored a crucial 6-yard touchdown run in Denver after a critical turnover by Jarrett Stidham.

open image in gallery New England Patriots beat Denver Broncos in difficult conditions on Sunday ( Getty )

Despite playing through a snowstorm, Maye managed 86 passing yards and 65 rushing yards. "The Pats are back, baby," Maye declared. "Now, gotta win one."

On the opposing side, Sam Darnold, now with his fifth team, has guided the Seahawks to their fourth Super Bowl appearance, as they chase their second Lombardi Trophy.

Under coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle secured their place with a 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC title game. Darnold delivered one of his finest performances, throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns without a single turnover.

Addressing his critics, Darnold stated: "That doesn’t matter to me. I just come to work every single day with these guys. These guys in the locker room, that’s what it’s about to me, man. The way we’ve come to work ever since April in OTAs, training camp, one day at a time and we’re here. We did it."

This upcoming Super Bowl revives memories of an unforgettable climax 11 years ago, when Brady’s Patriots overcame Russell Wilson’s Seahawks 28-24.

That game, on 1 February 2015, saw Brady throw four touchdown passes, rallying New England from a 10-point deficit, before Malcolm Butler’s iconic interception at the 1-yard line sealed the victory.

Seattle fans still debate the decision not to hand the ball to Marshawn Lynch in that pivotal moment.

Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a Patriots linebacker in the 2000s, has orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, transforming the team from a 4-13 record last year to 14-3 this season.

He aims to become the first person to win a Super Bowl as both a player and head coach for the same franchise. "I can’t tell you how proud I am to be associated with these guys and this organisation," said Vrabel, a finalist for AP NFL Coach of the Year.

open image in gallery Seattle Seahawks will get their shot at revenge at next month’s Super Bowl ( AP )

"I won’t win it. It’ll be the players that’ll win the game, I promise you. It won’t be me that’ll win it and I promise you I’ll do everything that I can and our staff to have them ready for the game."

Macdonald, meanwhile, reflected on his team’s journey: "We did not care," he said about being underdogs. "It’s about us. It’s always been about us and what we do and now we’re going to the Super Bowl."

Maye, at 23, will become the second-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl, behind only Dan Marino, and the fourth second-year quarterback in the past seven years to lead his team to the final.

The Patriots, with a 6-5 record in Super Bowls, are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most victories.

Their return to the top follows a challenging period, with only one winning season after Brady's departure in 2020.

New England's playoff run has been characterised by a potent defence, allowing just 26 points across three games, an average of 8.7 points per game – a feat only surpassed by the 2000 Ravens in the lead-up to a Super Bowl.

Their offence, however, has averaged just 18 points per game, the fewest by any Super Bowl bound team since the 1979 Rams.