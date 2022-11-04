Philadelphia Eagles nab first 8-0 season start with win over Houston Texans

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history after they overcame a slow start on the road to defeat the Houston Texans 29-17.

Visiting quarterback Jalen Hurts had a poor first half but finished with 234 yards through the air and two touchdowns in southern Texas.

The scores were locked at 14-14 at half-time, before Philadelphia safety CJ Gardner-Johnson picked off a career-high and league-leading fifth interception which got the ball back to Hurts.

The Houston-born signal-caller then tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to AJ Brown that gave the Eagles the lead.

The Texans hit back with a field goal before Hurts threw another scoring pass in the final quarter, this time to tight end Dallas Goedert, that he added to with a two-point conversion run.

The Eagles’ defence stepped up again to seal the victory as cornerback James Bradberry scooped up an attempted-touchdown pass by Houson second-year quarterback Davis Mills.