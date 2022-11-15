Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Washington Commanders end Philadelphia Eagles’ perfect run with 32-21 defeat

‘We had a marvelous time ruining everything’, the visitors said after their victory

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 15 November 2022 07:10
Comments
The Philadelphia Eagles’ quest for a perfect season has ended with a 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders (Matt Slocum/AP)
The Philadelphia Eagles’ quest for a perfect season has ended with a 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders (Matt Slocum/AP)
(AP)

The Philadelphia Eagles’ quest for a perfect season has ended with a 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

The visitors’ secondary did a job on Philadelphia, who turned the ball over four times on Monday night after previously only giving up three turnovers in their unbeaten first eight games.

The Eagles went into halftime trailing for the first time this season, with home quarterback Jalen Hurts almost ensuring victory late in the fourth quarter.

While down 26-21, the Oklahoma-via-Alabama product connected on a 51-yard pass to Quez Watkins, but the wide receiver fumbled following the reception to hand Washington possession.

Taylor Heinicke, standing in for the man Hurts replaced at Lincoln Financial Field, Carson Wentz, was efficient as he went 17 for 29 and 229 yards through the air.

Recommended

Washington’s Terry McLaurin recorded 128 yards receiving, which included a 41-yarder that led to a field goal.

“We had a marvellous time ruining everything,” the Commanders tweeted after snatching their fourth win in five games, taking their season to 5-5 and ensuring the Eagles moved to 8-1.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in