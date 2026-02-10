Patriots quarterback Drake Maye gives injury update after needing injection to play in Super Bowl loss
Drake May reflected on his Super Bowl performance after the New England Patriots were comfortably beaten by the Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and offensive tackle Will Campbell have both addressed their respective injury concerns and Super Bowl performances as the team enters the offseason.
Maye confirmed he will not undergo surgery on his throwing shoulder, while Campbell revealed he played in the championship game with a torn knee ligament, acknowledging his "disastrous" outing.
Maye, who received a pain-relieving injection before the Super Bowl loss, stated his recovery plan is simply rest.
"Just get some time off. Time’s the best healer. Definitely just need time off," Maye said on Tuesday.
"Nothing that needs anything to be done. Just some time away and time to get some rest and time away from football."
The young quarterback dismissed the idea that the long playoff run overstressed his arm, attributing his discomfort to an "unfortunate hit" during the AFC Championship game.
Despite the injury, he maintained he was "able to make throws in the game and was myself."
In the Patriots’ 29-13 defeat by Seattle, Maye threw two touchdown passes but was sacked six times, intercepted twice, and lost a fumble that led to another Seahawks touchdown.
Meanwhile, left tackle Will Campbell disclosed on Tuesday that he suffered a torn ligament in his knee late in the regular season, which sidelined him for four games on injured reserve.
Despite this significant injury, Campbell returned to start the season finale and all four playoff games, including the Super Bowl.
His performance in the Super Bowl, however, was heavily scrutinized.
Campbell conceded two sacks on Maye and allowed a staggering 14 pressures, the highest by any NFL player in a single game this season, according to Next Gen Stats.
He admitted his knee "wasn’t 100%," adding: "I mean, I don’t think when you tear a ligament in your knee, it’s not going to be how it was before, but I was healthy enough to go. I’m not going to say that it held me back, but it wasn’t the same as it was before, obviously."
Campbell, who was carted off the field in Week 12 after 12 consecutive starts protecting Maye’s blindside, acknowledged the criticizm.
"It comes with the job when you don’t perform," he stated. "Obviously, I was picked high, paid a lot, so people expect a certain thing, and I expect more myself. So, whenever I don’t perform ... obviously it sucks, but it doesn’t suck for anyone more than it sucks for me."
Despite the challenging end to his season, Campbell has the backing of his coach and quarterback.
Coach Vrabel expressed confidence in the 22-year-old, stating: "He’s 22 years old. He’s our left tackle. He’ll get better. He’ll get stronger. We aren’t moving Will to guard, center, tight end or anywhere else."
Maye, who shares a close friendship with Campbell, also voiced his support, predicting a bright future for his teammate.
"The expectations of a first-round pick, I think he’s dealt with so much this year," Maye said.
"It’s going to be great for him in the future. He’s going to be a great player in this league, he already is a great player in this league. … I love Will. I look forward to playing with him for a long time."
As the Patriots players clear out their lockers and head into the offseason, both Maye and Campbell are focused on recovery and improvement, with the team looking ahead to the next season.
