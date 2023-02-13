Watch live as Kansas City Chiefs hold press conference following Super Bowl win

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Kansas City Chiefs hold a press conference after their Super Bowl 57 win.

MVP Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid are expected to take questions after the epic 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Mahomes threw three touchdowns - including two in the fourth quarter - to drive the Chiefs to victory, coming back from a 10-point halftime deficit.

The quarterback’s triumph is even more impressive given he limped off the field with an injured ankle at the break, leaving many wondering if he would even return to the game.

But return he did, and dragged Kansas City to their second Super Bowl triumph in four seasons.

Losing quarterback Jalen Hurts, who came so close to writing history of his own, showed his class in a press conference following Sunday’s game.

“You either win or you learn,” he told reporters.

“As always, win, lose or draw, I always reflect on the things that I could’ve done better, the things we could’ve done better to try and take that next step. That’ll be the same process that goes on now.”