Who is in the Super Bowl?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Kansas City Chiefs will bid for back-to-back Super Bowl victories as they face the San Francisco 49ers.

Led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road in the AFC Championship game to reach a fourth Super Bowl in the last five seasons.

The 49ers, meanwhile, produced a remarkable comeback to edge out the Detroit Lions and book their place in Las Vegas.

These two also met in Super Bowl LIV in 2020, with Mahomes named MVP after leading his side to the Lombardi Trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Super Bowl LVIII?

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday 11 February. Kick-off will be at 3.30pm local time (6.30pm EST/11.30pm GMT).

Who is performing the halftime show?

Usher will headline the halftime show, with the R&B star expected to be joined by a number of special guests.

How can I watch it in the UK?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Super Bowl on ITV1 or Sky Sports, with online coverage available via ITVX or Sky Go.

How can I watch it in the US?

CBS will televise the Super Bowl nationally in the United States, while the game will be streamed on Paramount+. A Spanish-language broadcast will also be available via Univision, and an alternative broadcast aimed at children will be shown live on Nickelodeon.