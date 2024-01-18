When is the Super Bowl?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of sports’ biggest events, the annual spectacular of the Super Bowl returns in 2024 as the NFL’s showpiece decider heads for a new location.

Las Vegas will host the game for the first time: Allegiant Stadium, opened in 2020 and built at a cost of nearly $2b, has been the home of the Raiders for the last four seasons.

Last year’s Super Bowl was a thriller, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs pipping the Philadelphia Eagles to secure their third Lombardi Trophy.

As ever, the attention will not only be on the two competing teams, with another of the world’s biggest musical artists confirmed for the halftime show.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII will be held Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday 11 February. Kick-off will be at 3.30pm local time (6.30pm EST/11.30pm GMT).

How can I watch it in the US?

CBS will televise the Super Bowl nationally in the United States, while the game will be streamed on Paramount+. A Spanish-language broadcast will also be available via Univision, and an alternative broadcast aimed at children will be shown live on Nickelodeon.

How can I watch it in the UK?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Super Bowl on ITV1 or Sky Sports, with online coverage available via ITVX or Sky Go.

Who is performing the halftime show?

Usher will headline the halftime show, with the R&B star expected to be joined by a number of special guests.