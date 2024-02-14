Watch live as Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win with victory parade

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their Super Bowl title with a victory parade on Wednesday 14 February.

The Chiefs became the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners in 19 years with a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Needing a field goal to extend the game or a touchdown to win, quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated the match-winning drive to end the game with a pass to Mecole Hardman Jr.

It was the second time in NFL history a Super Bowl went to overtime and the first post-season game decided under the league’s new overtime rules.

Mahomes, 28, was awarded the MVP Award for the third time in his career and became the fourth starting quarterback to win three career Super Bowls.

Head coach Andy Reid, tight end Travis Kelce and Mahomes are all expected to feature prominently during the victory parade on Wednesday.