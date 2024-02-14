Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win with victory parade

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 14 February 2024 17:22
Comments
Close

Watch live as the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their Super Bowl title with a victory parade on Wednesday 14 February.

The Chiefs became the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners in 19 years with a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Needing a field goal to extend the game or a touchdown to win, quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated the match-winning drive to end the game with a pass to Mecole Hardman Jr.

It was the second time in NFL history a Super Bowl went to overtime and the first post-season game decided under the league’s new overtime rules.

Mahomes, 28, was awarded the MVP Award for the third time in his career and became the fourth starting quarterback to win three career Super Bowls.

Head coach Andy Reid, tight end Travis Kelce and Mahomes are all expected to feature prominently during the victory parade on Wednesday.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in