Watch live: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell holds Super Bowl press conference

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell holds a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Sin City will host the game for the first time next Sunday (11 February) at the Allegiant Stadium.

The venue was opened in 2020 and built at a cost of nearly $2 billion.

It has been the home of the Las Vegas Raiders for the last four seasons - but they will not be contesting the big game.

This year’s Super Bowl will see defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs pipped the Philadelphia Eagles to secure their third Lombardi Trophy last year, and will now be looking to become the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Standing in their way are the 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, looking to win their first title since 1995.