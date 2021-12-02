The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Tom Brady surprises high school students after accidental WhatsApp message

Notre Dame Prep basketball team were stunned when they ended up on a call with the seven-time Super Bowl champion

Sports Staff
Thursday 02 December 2021 13:06
Comments
Tom Brady explains what he is looking forward to when he retires

NFL legend Tom Brady gave a group of high school students a surprise of a lifetime after a WhatsApp group chat went wrong.

Notre Dame Prep basketball team were attempting to organise practices when player Vinny Tartaglia added one of his teammate’s numbers in with one digit wrong.

They were stunned when Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting replied questioning why he had been added into the group.

To prove the Super Bowl winner was who he said he was he sent a selfie from the Bucs locker room before he FaceTimed the team with teammates Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady joining in.

“We were trying to add people, and the last person was Luca, but I was one digit off,” Tartaglia told ClickonDetriot.com

Recommended

“They were shocked,” Fournette told ESPN. “I think that’s ... to guys in high school, Tom is the figure for them. You know what I mean? Who wouldn’t want to look up to a guy like that?”

Brady added: “That was sweet. I didn’t know who it was. [Leonard] said, ‘Here’s my boy’ or whatever he said. It was nice. It would have been nice for me when I had been in high school too.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in