Tom Brady has reversed his decision to retire, declaring he has “unfinished business” in the NFL.

The 44-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before adding a record seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will return to the Florida franchise next season.

Brady, who was at Old Trafford on Saturday to watch Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Tottenham, wrote on Twitter: “These past two months I’ve realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands.

“That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my team-mates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible.

“I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Brady led the league in passing yards (5,316), touchdowns (43) and completions (485) in what looked to have been his final season and holds career records in all three categories from his 22 years in the league.

Tom Brady in the stands before the Premier League match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

He has been named league MVP on three occasions and Super Bowl MVP in five of his wins and can now look forward to improving on his phenomenal statistical marks.

In 318 regular-season games he threw for 84,520 yards and 624 touchdowns, completing 7,263 of 11,317 passes along the way.

His 12,449 yards and 83 touchdowns in the post-season are also records, while he is one of only two starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with two different teams – the other being his long-time rival Peyton Manning with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.