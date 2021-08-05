Washington football team bans Native American attire

The Washington Football Team is banning fans from wearing Native American attire during games as the franchise entrenches its push away from its former name.

The upcoming season is the second for the NFL team with its placeholder name and they will play at a stadium full of fans for the first time using their temporary moniker.

The team announced new stadium policies on Wednesday for the 2021 season.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy & Gold. However, Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium,” the policy announcement says.

Franchise owner Daniel Snyder announced last summer, in the midst of countrywide social justice protests, that the team was leaving its previous name behind after years of pressure from critics who said the name was derogatory towards Native Americans.

The Cleveland Indians similarly announced that they will also switch their names, but unlike the DC team, they immediately announced their new name – The Cleveland Guardians.

This will be the last season that the capital’s NFL franchise will go under the placeholder name, as plans have been made to announce a new name in early 2022.

The Washington Football Team has said that it intends to leave behind all Native American symbolism in its branding.

The new stadium protocols also state that “face coverings are recommended for FedExField guests who are not vaccinated and optional for guests who are vaccinated. These mask guidelines may be updated consistent with applicable local regulations and/or FedExField policy”.

The team also announced the return of tailgating and that the stadium will now be cashless.