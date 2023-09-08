How to watch NFL games in the US and UK

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The NFL kicks off this weekend after a thrilling off-season of enticing trades and drafts that have dominated the headlines, but it is now time for the main event.

The season starts in the build-up to Super Bowl LVIII - the first, and probably not the last, to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Since the last event, however, some things have changed, including Aaron Rodgers moving to the New York Jets and Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos, while the Washington Commanders finally found new ownership.

Last season’s Super Bowl winners the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Detroit Lions as they bid for yet another top title. Also, while NFL in London has been fairly well-established, in 2023 there will also be two matches in Frankfurt in November.

After 23 seasons, this will be the first since Tom Brady has retired from the sport, so it will be a new era for young quarterbacks, including Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes.

It is a long route to the Super Bowl, with 32 teams competing across eight divisions in 18 weeks and 272 games.

Here’s everything you need to know about Week 1:

When does the NFL start?

The NFL season starts on Friday (8 September) with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions, with the bulk of games kicking off on Sunday.

Friday:

8.20pm ET / 1.20am BST (Saturday) -

Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday:

1pm ET / 6pm BST -

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans

Minnesota Vikings v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers v San Francisco 49ers

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington Commanders v Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints v Tennessee Titans

4.25pm ET / 9.25pm BST -

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers v Miami Dolphins

8.20pm ET / 1.20am BST (Monday)

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Monday:

8.15pm ET / 1.15am BST (Tuesday)

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

How to watch in the US

For viewers in the US, the games are on NFL+, Fox Sports, Paramount+, ESPN, NBC Sports on Peacock, Thursday Night Football on Amazon, Telemundo Deportes and more. See below for the Week 1 TV schedule in the USA:

Thursday, September 7

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, September 10

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, September 11

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

How to watch in the UK

Viewers in the UK can catch select games on Sky Sports NFL, their full schedule for the opening round of games is:

But there is also RedZone on Sunday evenings which has a full round of live updates from matches across the country, as most matches take place then.

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs @ 1:20am BST Friday

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers @ 6pm BST Sunday

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers @ 9:25pm BST Sunday

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants @ 1:20am BST Monday

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets @ 1:15am BST Tuesday

Every Monday Night Football will also be shown live from 1 am on Channel 5.

