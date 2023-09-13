How to watch NFL games in the US and UK
Everything you need to know ahead of the start of the new NFL season
The new NFL season has kicked off and all roads lead to Super Bowl LVIII – the first, and probably not the last, to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Since the last event, however, some things have changed, including Aaron Rodgers moving to the New York Jets and Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos, while the Washington Commanders finally found new ownership.
After 23 seasons, this will be the first since Tom Brady has retired from the sport, so it will be a new era for young quarterbacks, including Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes.
It is a long route to the Super Bowl, with 32 teams competing across eight divisions in 18 weeks and 272 games.
Week two fixtures (times BST)
01:15 Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles Fri 15th Sep
On Sky
18:00 Green Bay Packers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 17th Sep
18:00 Las Vegas Raiders @ Buffalo Bills Sun 17th Sep
18:00 Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans Sun 17th Sep
18:00 Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 17th Sep
On Sky
18:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Sun 17th Sep
18:00 Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun 17th Sep
18:00 Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans Sun 17th Sep
18:00 Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions Sun 17th Sep
21:05 New York Giants @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 17th Sep
21:05 San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams Sun 17th Sep
21:25 Washington Commanders @ Denver Broncos Sun 17th Sep
21:25 New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 17th Sep
On Sky
01:20 Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots Mon 18th Sep
On Sky
00:00 New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers Tue 19th Sep
On Sky
01:15 Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers Tue 19th Sep
On Sky
How to watch in the US
For viewers in the US, the games are on NFL+, Fox Sports, Paramount+, ESPN, NBC Sports on Peacock, Thursday Night Football on Amazon, Telemundo Deportes and more.
|Visitor
|Home
|TV channel and start time (US)
|Vikings
|Eagles
|Thursday 815 pm ET, Amazon Prime
|Packers
|Falcons
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Seahawks
|Lions
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Bears
|Buccaneers
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Colts
|Texans
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Raiders
|Bills
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Ravens
|Bengals
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Chargers
|Titans
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Chiefs
|Jaguars
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|49ers
|Rams
|4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
|Giants
|Cardinals
|4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
|Jets
|Cowboys
|4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
|Commanders
|Broncos
|4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
|Saints
|Panthers
|Mon 9/18, 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
|Browns
|Steelers
|Mon 9/18, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC
How to watch in the UK
Viewers in the UK can catch select games on Sky Sports NFL. There is also RedZone on Sunday evenings which has a full round of live updates from matches across the country, as most matches take place then. Every Monday Night Football will also be shown live from 1 am on Channel 5.
Here’s the week two schedule:
FRI 15TH SEPTEMBER
Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles
NFL - Week 2, Sky Sports Action (01:15), Sky Sports Main Event (01:15)
SUN 17TH SEPTEMBER
Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL - Week 2, Sky Sports Action (17:00), Sky Sports Main Event (19:00)
New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys
NFL - Week 2, Sky Sports Main Event (21:15), Sky Sports Action (21:15)
MON 18TH SEPTEMBER
Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots
NFL - Week 2, Sky Sports Main Event (01:20), Sky Sports Arena (01:20)
