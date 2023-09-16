Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

How to watch NFL games in the US and UK

Everything you need to know ahead of the start of the new NFL season

Sport Staff
Saturday 16 September 2023 10:34
Comments
Week 1 NFL Preview: Detroit Lions Excited for Thursday Night Opening Kickoff Opportunity

The new NFL season has kicked off and all roads lead to Super Bowl LVIII – the first, and probably not the last, to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Since the last event, however, some things have changed, including Aaron Rodgers moving to the New York Jets and Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos, while the Washington Commanders finally found new ownership.

After 23 seasons, this will be the first since Tom Brady has retired from the sport, so it will be a new era for young quarterbacks, including Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes.

It is a long route to the Super Bowl, with 32 teams competing across eight divisions in 18 weeks and 272 games.

Week two fixtures (times BST)

Recommended

01:15 Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles Fri 15th Sep

On Sky

18:00 Green Bay Packers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 17th Sep

18:00 Las Vegas Raiders @ Buffalo Bills Sun 17th Sep

18:00 Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans Sun 17th Sep

18:00 Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 17th Sep

On Sky

18:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Sun 17th Sep

18:00 Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun 17th Sep

18:00 Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans Sun 17th Sep

18:00 Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions Sun 17th Sep

21:05 New York Giants @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 17th Sep

21:05 San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams Sun 17th Sep

21:25 Washington Commanders @ Denver Broncos Sun 17th Sep

21:25 New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 17th Sep

On Sky

01:20 Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots Mon 18th Sep

On Sky

00:00 New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers Tue 19th Sep

On Sky

01:15 Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers Tue 19th Sep

On Sky

How to watch in the US

For viewers in the US, the games are on NFL+, Fox Sports, Paramount+, ESPN, NBC Sports on Peacock, Thursday Night Football on Amazon, Telemundo Deportes and more.

VisitorHomeTV channel and start time (US)
Vikings EaglesThursday 815 pm ET, Amazon Prime
Packers Falcons1 p.m. ET, FOX
Seahawks Lions1 p.m. ET, FOX
Bears Buccaneers1 p.m. ET, FOX
Colts Texans1 p.m. ET, FOX
Raiders Bills1 p.m. ET, CBS
Ravens Bengals1 p.m. ET, CBS
Chargers Titans1 p.m. ET, CBS
Chiefs Jaguars1 p.m. ET, CBS
49ers Rams4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Giants Cardinals4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Jets Cowboys4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Commanders Broncos4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Dolphins Patriots8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Saints PanthersMon 9/18, 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Browns SteelersMon 9/18, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC

How to watch in the UK

Viewers in the UK can catch select games on Sky Sports NFL. There is also RedZone on Sunday evenings which has a full round of live updates from matches across the country, as most matches take place then. Every Monday Night Football will also be shown live from 1 am on Channel 5.

Here’s the week two schedule:

  • FRI 15TH SEPTEMBER

    Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles

    NFL - Week 2, Sky Sports Action (01:15), Sky Sports Main Event (01:15)

    SUN 17TH SEPTEMBER

    Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars

    NFL - Week 2, Sky Sports Action (17:00), Sky Sports Main Event (19:00)

    New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys

    NFL - Week 2, Sky Sports Main Event (21:15), Sky Sports Action (21:15)

    MON 18TH SEPTEMBER

    Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

    NFL - Week 2, Sky Sports Main Event (01:20), Sky Sports Arena (01:20)

Recommended

Find the latest odds on the NFL here

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the NFL then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in