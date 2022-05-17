Olympic champion Vicky Wright retires from curling
The full-time NHS nurse was part of the team that won women’s gold in Beijing earlier this year
Olympic curling champion Vicky Wright has announced her retirement from the sport just over two months after clinching a historic gold medal in Beijing.
The 28-year-old was part of a squad also including Eve Muirhead, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith who triumphed in the Chinese capital.
A qualified nurse, Wright had fitted her Olympic preparations around her work on the NHS frontline at the Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert.
Wright said: “On the back of what can only be described as the most incredible experience winning Olympic gold in Beijing, it is with much pride I announce my retirement from full-time curling to fully invest my time into my nursing career and family life.
“Having a strong perspective on life is something I pride myself on and I am incredibly proud of how I achieved my curling goals, particularly in this last year when I kept up my shift work as an NHS staff nurse during a global pandemic.
“To turn up at training in the final few months of preparation for the Games on the back of a night shift was a privilege, not a chore.”
