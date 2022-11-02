Jump to content

Emery starts work and Djokovic has competition – Wednesday’s sporting social

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 02 November 2022 18:01
Unai Emery and Novak Djokovic (Niall Carson/Steven Paston/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 2.

Football

Unai’s in the building.

Bukayo Saka was back in training.

Tottenham and Liverpool players celebrated.

A birthday in the Rooney household.

Gary Neville, Miguel Almiron and Ian Wright were honoured.

12 months of Antonio Conte.

Cricket

Virat Kohli saluted India.

Mark Wood put pen to paper.

Jenny Gunn brought the curtain down on a glittering career.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic met his match.

Serena Williams turned to Twitter for advice.

Golf

Sir Nick Faldo enjoyed a night out in Dubai.

Motor Racing

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed the Malbec and the views.

Boxing

Campbell Hatton continued ‘fight week’.

Cycling

Chris Froome reflected on a busy weekend.

