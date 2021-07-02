Nick Kyrgios gets code violation for swearing during win with Venus Williams

Not even playing alongside Wimbledon royalty in the mixed doubles could prevent Nick Kyrgios from getting a code violation for swearing.

The hot-headed Australian whose singles matches so far have been peppered with various rants and raves, had been on his best behaviour for the majority of his partnership with five-time singles champion Venus Williams against Austin Krajicek and Sabrina Santamaria.

But in the deciding set, when Kyrgios felt hard done by at being denied a challenge and Williams’ serve was promptly broken, the familiar expletives came out towards the umpire’s chair.

Williams, 41, looked as if she was trying not to laugh at the outburst, which did not detract from an otherwise good-natured and hugely-entertaining match on a sun-drenched Court Two.

Kyrgios and Williams won 6-3 3-6 7-5 and received a standing ovation from a delighted crowd.

Kyrgios said: “We’re very different. I think she’s quite timid and very quiet. I’m a bit, you know, bashful and loud, and talkative. At least we made it work.

“We came through, we were down a break, and that’s when, you know, the umpire kind of revved me up a little bit. I was very frustrated.

“I thought we would be hard done by that decision, so that’s when I kind of put it into fifth gear and really tried to push us over the line.”

Kyrgios faces Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the singles third round on Saturday.

He added: “I’ve got half a day to prepare, recover. And, you know, tactically I’m going to do the same things – I’m going to serve big and play big. If it’s enough, it’s enough. If not, too good.

“It’s going to be a good match. I’ve got nothing but respect for him. He’s a hell of a player. He’ll be a grand slam champion one day I’m sure and he’s going to do some special things.”