Georgia Stanway sings and Nick Pope goes viral – Friday’s sporting social
Tyson Fury announced his latest retirement.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 12.
Football
Brave move from Georgia Stanway!
Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope went viral after fans hijacked a poll by fast-food chain Burger King.
Youri Tielemans got a surprise.
Jermain Defoe had a new role.
Manchester United unveiled their new green third kit.
Liam Cooper couldn’t believe a fan’s song about him.
Kelly Smith saw into the future.
The name’s Warnock.
Boxing
Tyson Fury retired… again
Cricket
Jos Buttler was on the attack.
Swimming
Nine-year-old Rosie sent Adam Peaty a letter.
Rugby League
The bombshell returned.
